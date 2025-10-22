FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.26% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 667.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.0% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,094,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 392,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 365,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Steven P. Coen sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $84,135.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,545. This trade represents a 50.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.54. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 136.56% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

