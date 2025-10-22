Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 45,457 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5%

AGNC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,417.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

