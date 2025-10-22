Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 90,152 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $102,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
