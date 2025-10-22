Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. $ALX

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,118,000. H 2 Credit Manager LP acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $13,663,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $3,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 170.7% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Shares of ALX opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.28 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Alexander’s had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 247.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

