JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,388,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,799,000 after acquiring an additional 661,733 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,635,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,381,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,351,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $63.43.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

