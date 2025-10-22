Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $489.09 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $608.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.52. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $545.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.35.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

