Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research downgraded Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.14.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $822.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $788.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $813.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

