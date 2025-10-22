Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Veralto comprises 2.0% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Barclays lowered their price target on Veralto from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.Veralto’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

