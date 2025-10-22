St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 147,588 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 231,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14,970.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 197,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 195,814 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

