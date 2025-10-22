Retirement Planning Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

