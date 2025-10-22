ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,630. The trade was a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $530,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,247,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,528.23. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $978.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.84.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%.The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

