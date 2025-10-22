Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,000 Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

