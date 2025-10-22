Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 415 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 6,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ASML by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in ASML by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,051.60.

ASML opened at $1,025.02 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,059.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $876.36 and a 200-day moving average of $779.84. The stock has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

