Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HLT opened at $265.90 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.