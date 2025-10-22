Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 42,379 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.1214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

