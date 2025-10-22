Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 153,000 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. $PYXS

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pyxis Oncology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 292,370 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of PYXS opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $222.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

