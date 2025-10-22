Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Stock Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

