Xylem Inc. $XYL Stock Holdings Lowered by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 5.0% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4%

XYL opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

