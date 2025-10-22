Financial Analysis: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and PPJ Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PPJE)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and PPJ Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and PPJ Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -34.98% -374.98% -21.97% PPJ Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDxHealth and PPJ Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 1 0 3 0 2.50 PPJ Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

MDxHealth currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than PPJ Enterprise.

MDxHealth has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Enterprise has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and PPJ Enterprise”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $90.05 million 2.13 -$38.07 million ($0.88) -4.60 PPJ Enterprise $670,000.00 1.33 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

PPJ Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth.

Summary

MDxHealth beats PPJ Enterprise on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About PPJ Enterprise

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

