Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 32.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

FDRR opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $627.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

