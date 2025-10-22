Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 22,451 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 657% compared to the average volume of 2,966 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

