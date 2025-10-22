Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,558 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 86.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.