Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 723 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

