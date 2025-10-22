Tiptree Advisors LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Tiptree Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 5.8% of Tiptree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiptree Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.