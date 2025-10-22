Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.9333.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EFX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $229.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $281.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.