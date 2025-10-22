Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $173,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,058.05. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,648,622.57. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $7,779,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

