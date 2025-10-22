Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,568.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,544.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,687.85.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.