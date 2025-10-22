Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 0.3%

KBWD opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $412.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

