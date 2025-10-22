Phoenix Financial Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVOO opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $115.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.