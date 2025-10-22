BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. BrightSpring Health Services also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance
Shares of BTSG stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
