Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF



The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

