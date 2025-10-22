Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $26.21.
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
