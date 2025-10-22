Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,296,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $130,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

CGDV stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.