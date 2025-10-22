Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,085,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,329.45 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,320.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,403.64.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock worth $27,800,332 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

