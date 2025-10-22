Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

