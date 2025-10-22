D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

