Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This is a 0.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BSJT stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

