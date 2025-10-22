Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 545 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

