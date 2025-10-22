D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 27,665 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $53,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $68.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

