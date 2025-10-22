iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,979,000 after purchasing an additional 905,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,656,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,040,000 after buying an additional 51,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 67,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,016,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,014,000 after buying an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

