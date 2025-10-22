Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 120.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $424.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

