First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.