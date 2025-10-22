Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,698 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.2% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $128.12. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

