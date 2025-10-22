BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $196.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.09 and its 200-day moving average is $179.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $203.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

