Retirement Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,889,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,414,000 after acquiring an additional 912,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,750,000 after purchasing an additional 561,929 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,564,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 487,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,700,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

