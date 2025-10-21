Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $205.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

