Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

