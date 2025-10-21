Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

