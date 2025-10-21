LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIE. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 743.9% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 138,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 155,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,082 shares during the period.

JPIE opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

