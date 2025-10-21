Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 48,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $208.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $209.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.