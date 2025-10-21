Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Sold by Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

